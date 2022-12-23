PM Shehbaz condemns suicide blast in Islamabad's I-10 sector

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday strongly condemned the suicide blast in the federal capital of Pakistan, seeking a report from the police.

In a statement, the premier paid homage to Police Constable Adeel Hussain who embraced martyrdom in the car blast.

Three others were injured after a suicide bomber blew himself at a residential neighbourhood of Islamabad's I-10 sector, during the snap checking of his vehicle, said an official statement.

Shehbaz said the entire nation salutes their valiant police personnel, who sacrificed lives and stopped the terrorists.

Saying that the nation will continue its fight against complete elimination of terrorism, he also expressed sympathies with the injured and directed to provide best treatment facilities to them.

He also directed the IG Police to confer awards on the police personnel for their extraordinary bravery.

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in militant violence in recent weeks, though such incidents have mainly remained confined in the northwestern territories of the country bordering Afghanistan.

Officials in Islamabad have blamed a proscribed militant network, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), for such incidents while urging the interim Taliban administration in the neighbouring country not to allow armed groups to use the Afghan soil against other states.