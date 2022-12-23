Search

Pakistan

PM Shehbaz condemns suicide blast in Islamabad's I-10 sector

Web Desk 01:19 PM | 23 Dec, 2022
PM Shehbaz condemns suicide blast in Islamabad's I-10 sector

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday strongly condemned the suicide blast in the federal capital of Pakistan, seeking a report from the police.

In a statement, the premier paid homage to Police Constable Adeel Hussain who embraced martyrdom in the car blast.

Three others were injured after a suicide bomber blew himself at a residential neighbourhood of Islamabad's I-10 sector, during the snap checking of his vehicle, said an official statement.

Shehbaz said the entire nation salutes their valiant police personnel, who sacrificed lives and stopped the terrorists.

Saying that the nation will continue its fight against complete elimination of terrorism, he also expressed sympathies with the injured and directed to provide best treatment facilities to them.

He also directed the IG Police to confer awards on the police personnel for their extraordinary bravery.

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in militant violence in recent weeks, though such incidents have mainly remained confined in the northwestern territories of the country bordering Afghanistan.

Officials in Islamabad have blamed a proscribed militant network, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), for such incidents while urging the interim Taliban administration in the neighbouring country not to allow armed groups to use the Afghan soil against other states.

Car blast leaves policeman dead, three injured in Islamabad's I-10

Pakistan

Car blast leaves policeman dead, three injured in Islamabad's I-10

11:20 AM | 23 Dec, 2022

PM Shehbaz vows to ensure writ of state at all cost

09:30 AM | 23 Dec, 2022

Islamabad court issues arrest warrants for Shahbaz Gill in sedition case

04:53 PM | 22 Dec, 2022

Dense fog forces PIA to shift Lahore flight operations to Islamabad

07:18 PM | 21 Dec, 2022

PM Shehbaz launches 4RF for Pakistan Floods 2022

03:43 PM | 21 Dec, 2022

PM Shehbaz vows to crush terrorists' revival attempts in Pakistan

02:49 PM | 21 Dec, 2022
Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Advertisement

Latest

PM Shehbaz condemns suicide blast in Islamabad's I-10 sector

01:19 PM | 23 Dec, 2022

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – December 23, 2022

08:00 AM | 23 Dec, 2022

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 23, 2022 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 232.4 234.7
Euro EUR 258 261
UK Pound Sterling GBP 296.5 299.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.4 69
Saudi Riyal SAR 65 65.6
Australian Dollar AUD 151.01 152.26
Bahrain Dinar BHD 601.41 605.91
Canadian Dollar CAD 166.09 167.44
China Yuan CNY 32.4 32.65
Danish Krone DKK 32.32 31.67
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 28.91 29.26
Indian Rupee INR 2.72 2.8
Japanese Yen JPY 2.24 2.28
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 739.02 744.02
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.4
New Zealand Dollar NZD 143.33 144.53
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 597.35 591.85
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 61.75 62.25
Singapore Dollar SGD 165.24 166.54
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 244.17 245.92
Thai Bhat THB 6.46 6.56

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs176,900 on Friday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 151,670. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 139,030 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 162,157.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Karachi PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Islamabad PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Peshawar PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Quetta PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Sialkot PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Attock PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Gujranwala PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Jehlum PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Multan PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Bahawalpur PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Gujrat PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Nawabshah PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Chakwal PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Hyderabad PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Nowshehra PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Sargodha PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Faisalabad PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Mirpur PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Profile: Babar Azam

Profile: General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa

Profile: Lieutenant General (r) Faiz Hameed

Profile: Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas

Copyright ©2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: