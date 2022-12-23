PM Shehbaz condemns suicide blast in Islamabad's I-10 sector

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday strongly condemned the suicide blast in the federal capital of Pakistan, seeking a report from the police.
In a statement, the premier paid homage to Police Constable Adeel Hussain who embraced martyrdom in the car blast.
Three others were injured after a suicide bomber blew himself at a residential neighbourhood of Islamabad's I-10 sector, during the snap checking of his vehicle, said an official statement.
Shehbaz said the entire nation salutes their valiant police personnel, who sacrificed lives and stopped the terrorists.
Saying that the nation will continue its fight against complete elimination of terrorism, he also expressed sympathies with the injured and directed to provide best treatment facilities to them.
He also directed the IG Police to confer awards on the police personnel for their extraordinary bravery.
Pakistan has witnessed a surge in militant violence in recent weeks, though such incidents have mainly remained confined in the northwestern territories of the country bordering Afghanistan.
Officials in Islamabad have blamed a proscribed militant network, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), for such incidents while urging the interim Taliban administration in the neighbouring country not to allow armed groups to use the Afghan soil against other states.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 23, 2022 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|232.4
|234.7
|Euro
|EUR
|258
|261
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|296.5
|299.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.4
|69
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|65
|65.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|151.01
|152.26
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|601.41
|605.91
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|166.09
|167.44
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.4
|32.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.32
|31.67
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|28.91
|29.26
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.8
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.24
|2.28
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|739.02
|744.02
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.4
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|143.33
|144.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|597.35
|591.85
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|61.75
|62.25
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|165.24
|166.54
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|244.17
|245.92
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.46
|6.56
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs176,900 on Friday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 151,670. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 139,030 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 162,157.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Karachi
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Islamabad
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Peshawar
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Quetta
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Sialkot
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Attock
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Gujranwala
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Jehlum
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Multan
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Gujrat
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Nawabshah
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Chakwal
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Hyderabad
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Nowshehra
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Sargodha
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Faisalabad
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Mirpur
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
