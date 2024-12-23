Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Karachi Dairy Associations slapped with Rs2million fine for price manipulation, hoarding

KARACHI – Key dairy associations in Pakistan’s financial hub Karachi faced penalties from Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) for malpractices including manipulating prices of fresh milk, and hoarding milk to push demand.

CCP slapped Rs1 million fine on Dairy and Cattle Farmers Association while Dairy Farmers Association Karachi and Karachi Dairy Farmers Association each faced a Rs5lac fine.

The stern action was made after a detailed probe revealed that the associations conspired to manipulate price of milk in Karachi and adjoining areas. The commission also got video evidence against dairy associations coercing wholesalers and retailers to implement price hikes.

Besides price tweaks, dairy associations were found to be hoarding milk in storage factories to create artificial shortage, which further forced masses to pay higher price for basic commodity in provincial capital and parts of Sindh.

Competition Commission denounced condemned actions of dairy association for disrupting milk market and placing undue financial burdens on consumers.

The farmers are now seeking a revised price of Rs300 per liter, demanding official approval for the new rate amid an increase in other expenditures.

