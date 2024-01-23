Fact Check: Has Islamabad announced two holidays in schools, banks on Jan 23, 24?

ISLAMABAD - A notification about two holidays in country's federal capital Islamabad is doing rounds on social sites as some colleges and schools were closed amid security threat.

As people continue to share the fake notification online, Office of Deputy Commissioner in Islamabad issued a clarification that there are no holidays on January 23 and 24.

Islamabad’s deputy commissioner took to X to clear the air, and called it fake notification.

The notification stated that "schools, colleges, universities, all private companies, markets, and commercial banks would remain closed on Tuesday and Wednesday".

Fake — Office of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad (@dcislamabad) January 22, 2024

The development comes as a threat was issued for several varsities that sounded alarm about a female bomber.

Amid security concerns, Islamabad administration beefed up security measures around educational institutions to address potential threats.