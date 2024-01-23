Fact Check: Has Islamabad announced two holidays in schools, banks on Jan 23, 24?

ISLAMABAD - A notification about two holidays in country's federal capital Islamabad is doing rounds on social sites as some colleges and schools were closed amid security threat.
As people continue to share the fake notification online, Office of Deputy Commissioner in Islamabad issued a clarification that there are no holidays on January 23 and 24.
Islamabad’s deputy commissioner took to X to clear the air, and called it fake notification.
The notification stated that "schools, colleges, universities, all private companies, markets, and commercial banks would remain closed on Tuesday and Wednesday".
Fake pic.twitter.com/K6XJrpYfq3— Office of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad (@dcislamabad) January 22, 2024
The development comes as a threat was issued for several varsities that sounded alarm about a female bomber.
Amid security concerns, Islamabad administration beefed up security measures around educational institutions to address potential threats.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remained stable against the US dollar and other currencies after gaining some momentum in the open bank market.
On Tuesday, the US dollar was quoted at 279.2 for buying and 281.45 for selling.
Euro hovers around 305 for buying and 308 for selling while the new rate of the British Pound stands at 354.5 for buying and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal stands at 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.2
|281.45
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354.5
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.15
|752.15
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.88
|41.28
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.79
|36.14
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.1
|915.1
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.32
|59.92
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.82
|172.82
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.7
|27
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.76
|734.76
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.87
|77.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.25
|324.75
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.87
|8.02
