Humayun Saeed clears the confusion about his daughter

Humayun Saeed is one of the most handsome and sought-after actors of the Pakistani entertainment industry. He has proven his mettle as an actor and producer in dozens of Pakistani TV dramas and films and some of them earned him Lux Style Awards and ARY Film Awards.

Being a celebrity, Humayun's private life too comes under the scanners sometimes. People are always curious to know about his personal life and family, especially children. In a recent interview, Humayun talked loud and clear about his daughter Sana.

Answering a question from Ahmed Ali Butt, Humayun made it clear that Sana is his only daughter and that she is not his sister-in-law. He said that he and his wife Samina adopted her 25 years ago and she is everything to them. He said that all his love, property and cars are for Sana.

Humayun said that Sana is the one who lights up his house. He asked the viewers to listen carefully once again that "Sana is my daughter, and not sister-in-law".

Primarily known as an actor, Humayun also runs the Six Sigma Plus media production house, which produces TV dramas and commercial movies. Recently, Humayun's new drama serial Gentleman broke the records when its first episode went on air on Green Entertainment.