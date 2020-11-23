School closure in Pakistan: Final decision to be announced today
School closure in Pakistan: Final decision to be announced today
ISLAMABAD – Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood on Sunday said that all decisions pertaining to the closure of schools amid coronavirus resurgence in Pakistan will be announced on Monday (today).

"To all those eagerly awaiting the outcome of tomorrow's inter-provincial education ministers meeting: I will be holding a press conference at 12:30 pm after the conclusion of the meeting," he wrote.

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood will chair a session of education ministers of all provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) today to make the decision for the closure of all educational institutions.

All of the provincial education ministers will join the session via video link.

The session will evaluate the situation of COVID-19 cases across the country and likely take a decision to close the institutions from November 24 to January 31, whereas, another recommendation was made to close primary schools from November 24.

Matter of commencement of new academic year from April 2021 to August 2021; as well as board examination of eighth standard, matriculation and intermediate students, will also be discussed today.

Earlier, Sindh Minister for Education Saeed Ghani said Sindh government has no plan to close schools for winter vacations as Covid lockdown had already worsened the academic routine.

