School closure in Pakistan: Final decision to be announced today
Share
ISLAMABAD – Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood on Sunday said that all decisions pertaining to the closure of schools amid coronavirus resurgence in Pakistan will be announced on Monday (today).
"To all those eagerly awaiting the outcome of tomorrow's inter-provincial education ministers meeting: I will be holding a press conference at 12:30 pm after the conclusion of the meeting," he wrote.
To all those eagerly awaiting the outcome of tomorrow’s inter provincial education ministers meeting. I will be holding a press conference at 12.30 after the conclusion of the meeting in which all decisions would be announced .— Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) November 22, 2020
Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood will chair a session of education ministers of all provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) today to make the decision for the closure of all educational institutions.
All of the provincial education ministers will join the session via video link.
The session will evaluate the situation of COVID-19 cases across the country and likely take a decision to close the institutions from November 24 to January 31, whereas, another recommendation was made to close primary schools from November 24.
Matter of commencement of new academic year from April 2021 to August 2021; as well as board examination of eighth standard, matriculation and intermediate students, will also be discussed today.
Earlier, Sindh Minister for Education Saeed Ghani said Sindh government has no plan to close schools for winter vacations as Covid lockdown had already worsened the academic routine.
No plan to close schools for winter vacations in ... 02:19 PM | 17 Nov, 2020
KARACHI – Sindh Minister for Education Saeed Ghani on Tuesday said Sindh government has no plan to close schools ...
- GBA-3 Results: PTI bags another seat in GB assembly10:14 AM | 23 Nov, 2020
- School closure in Pakistan: Final decision to be announced today09:46 AM | 23 Nov, 2020
- Live open market Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - ...09:10 AM | 23 Nov, 2020
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 23 November 202009:04 AM | 23 Nov, 2020
- LoC: Four children among 11 injured after Indian shell hits AJK ...12:01 AM | 23 Nov, 2020
- Not so Pop! What went wrong with VELO Sound Station?11:45 PM | 21 Nov, 2020
- Indian comedian Bharti Singh, husband arrested for possessing drugs08:46 PM | 21 Nov, 2020
- New Pakistani couple start life journey with a puff!06:33 PM | 21 Nov, 2020
- Karachi among 10 cheapest cities to live in 202006:12 PM | 19 Nov, 2020
- 10 celebrity couples with huge age gaps04:01 PM | 17 Nov, 2020
- Top 6 best graphics cards you can buy in Pakistan11:33 PM | 12 Nov, 2020
- Top 15 Richest Senators of Pakistan09:30 PM | 11 Nov, 2020