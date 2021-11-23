Resham and Ahsan Khan set the dance floor on fire at LSA 2021
06:10 PM | 23 Nov, 2021
Resham and Ahsan Khan set the dance floor on fire at LSA 2021
Pakistani stars Resham and Ahsan Khan have successfully set the stage ablaze with their breathtaking dance moves at the dazzling extravagance Lux Style Awards 2021.

Setting the internet aflame, the duo proved to be quite the show-stealers as they grooved energetically and created a perfect harmony while paying a heartfelt tribute to the legendary singer Farida Khanum.

While the evergreen Resham was dressed in a gorgeous Nomi Ansari ensemble, the heartthrob Ahsan looked equally handsome. 

Dancing their hearts out, the lively and energetic duo aced the killer dance moves perfectly as they took fans through Khanum's nostalgic decades-long journey as a legendary singer.

“This performance has a special place in my heart as it is a tribute to our legendary Farida Khnum Sahiba, with my very favorite Ahsan Khan!”. wrote the 53-year-old in her Instagram post.

The Lux Style Awards 2021 also honoured Farida Khanum with a lifetime achievement award at the ceremony. 

On the work front, she is all set to create magic onscreen as she gears up alongside model-actor Abdullah Ejaz Khan for the upcoming short film Dafaa Hojao Tum.

Resham and Ahsan Khan set the dance floor on fire at LSA 2021
06:10 PM | 23 Nov, 2021

