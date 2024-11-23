Bushra Bibi booked under Telegraph Act for alleged conspiracy in latest video

ISLAMABAD – More trouble for Bushra Bibi, the wife of jailed PTI founder, who has been booked in new case after blaming Saudi Arabia for Imran Khan’s ouster.

Bushra’s statement caused a new stir in the country’s polarizing politics and is facing a series of legal challenges after a controversial video statement. As PTI leaders distance themselves from her statement, cases have been registered against the former first lady under Telegraph Act 1885 in multiple districts, including Layyah, DG Khan, and Rajanpur.

In first case, the FIR alleges that the wife of PTI leader made a contentious statement on a private channel which was part of a conspiracy aimed at denting Pakistan’s relationship with Saudi Arabia. The complaint accuses her of insulting the sentiments of the Pakistani people and calls for legal action against her.

A similar case has been filed in Rajanpur at the Muhammad Pur Gamwala Police Station, following a complaint from a man named Hakim.

Additionally, in Layyah, Sohail Ashfaq filed a case under Section 129 of the Telegraph Act at the City Police Station.

The controversy stems from a statement by Bushra Bibi in which she claimed that when Imran Khan walked barefoot in Madinah, former army chief General Bajwa received calls asking, “Who are these religious extremists you are bringing?”

The legal troubles add to the ongoing political tensions surrounding Bushra Bibi and Imran Khan, as the duo are already facing plethora of cases.