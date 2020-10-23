IBA Karachi cancels Dr Atif Mian’s lecture after threats from ‘extremists’
08:48 AM | 23 Oct, 2020
IBA Karachi cancels Dr Atif Mian's lecture after threats from 'extremists'
KARACHI – The Institute of Business Administration Karachi has cancelled Dr Atif Mian, scheduled online seminar, the university announced on Thursday.  

Famous economist Dr. Atif Mian’s scheduled lecture on 'Why has economic growth fallen behind in Pakistan?' has been called off by the IBA administration. The seminar, due on November 5, had to be put off due to what Dr. Mian said were "threats that the university administration was facing from extremists".

Mian wished the students of the varsity his "very best wishes and prayers".

Pakistan's High Commissioner to Canada Wendy Gilmour said she is "very sorry" to hear the event had to be cancelled.

IBA in a statement expressed regret to all those who had been waiting to participate in the seminar.

"The government has decided to withdraw Atif Mian's nomination. We aspire to forge ahead with the cooperation of all stakeholders. This includes people from all socio-economic backgrounds and religious scholars. A single appointment cannot be allowed to hold this hostage," the then Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry had said in a series of tweets.

Academics, journalists and others expressed regret over cancellation of lecture.

