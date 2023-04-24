'Noor Jehan' buried at Karachi Zoo

KARACHI: The Karachi Zoo buried Noor Jehan, a seventeen-year-old elephant, on Saturday night after she succumbed to prolonged health issues due to inadequate care at the zoo.

According to a spokesperson for the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), her grave was 15 feet deep, 14 feet long, and 12 feet wide, filled with four tonnes of lime and disinfectants. Cranes were used to lower her body into the grave.

Despite efforts to save her, Noor Jehan had been suffering from several health problems for the past few days, including a fever, before passing away.

In addition, the zoo administration said that Madhubala, the other elephant, is at risk of contracting the same "dangerous virus" that caused Noor Jehan's death. The transfer of Madhubala to Safari Park has been postponed, and her health will be tested to ensure that she is not infected. If she is healthy, she will be moved to Safari Park, and Sonia and Malika, the other two elephants, will also be tested.