Peshawar man handed death sentence for apostasy
PESHAWAR – An additional district and sessions court in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s capital has sentenced a man to death for apostasy.
Judge Muhammad Tahir Aurangzeb awarded the punishment to Bashir Mastan under Section 295-C/298 of the Pakistan Penal Code.
Mastan had been arrested after he made the claim in the jurisdiction of Inqilab police station in the provincial capital in September last year.
Earlier this year, a court in Lahore awarded death sentence to a female principal of a private school for claiming prophethood.
The sentence was announced after the prosecution successfully proved the allegations against the convict, Salma Tanveer, while the defendants could not prove that she was mentally unfit when she had committed the offense.
In 2013, the woman published and distributed pamphlets in her area, denying the finality of the prophethood. The pamphlet also carried some insulting remarks.
Police had arrested him after residents of the area lodged an FIR against her.
