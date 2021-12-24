Peshawar man handed death sentence for apostasy

09:50 PM | 24 Dec, 2021
Peshawar man handed death sentence for apostasy
Share

PESHAWAR – An additional district and sessions court in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s capital has sentenced a man to death for apostasy.

Judge Muhammad Tahir Aurangzeb awarded the punishment to Bashir Mastan under Section 295-C/298 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Mastan had been arrested after he made the claim in the jurisdiction of Inqilab police station in the provincial capital in September last year.

Earlier this year, a court in Lahore awarded death sentence to a female principal of a private school for claiming prophethood.

The sentence was announced after the prosecution successfully proved the allegations against the convict, Salma Tanveer, while the defendants could not prove that she was mentally unfit when she had committed the offense.

In 2013, the woman published and distributed pamphlets in her area, denying the finality of the prophethood. The pamphlet also carried some insulting remarks.

Police had arrested him after residents of the area lodged an FIR against her.

Four arrested over 'blasphemy' near Lahore 06:00 PM | 25 Nov, 2021

LAHORE – Police in Punjab have detained four people on the charges of blasphemy, following a row with a local ...

More From This Category
UN approves Pakistan-sponsored resolution on ...
10:56 PM | 24 Dec, 2021
Australian high commissioner meets COAS Bajwa, ...
10:30 PM | 24 Dec, 2021
PM Imran hails Putin's stand against insults to ...
09:02 PM | 24 Dec, 2021
Pakistan offers to host SAARC summit if ...
09:25 PM | 24 Dec, 2021
Justice Ayesha Malik nominated for Supreme Court ...
08:10 PM | 24 Dec, 2021
Pakistani students triumph at Middle East tech ...
07:40 PM | 24 Dec, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sushmita Sen breaks up with 29-year-old boyfriend
08:35 PM | 24 Dec, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr