PIA suspends flight operations to China till March 15
Web Desk
12:02 PM | 24 Feb, 2020
PIA suspends flight operations to China till March 15
Share

KARACHI - Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced to suspend flight operations to China till March 15 amid fears of Coronavirus spread, local media reported.

PIA spokesperson said that a decision about extending or ending the suspension would be taken after reviewing the situation in an official meeting.

The national flag carrier's decision comes amid the spread of the deadly virus to another neighbouring country, Iran, where death toll rose to eight since the infection was reported on Wednesday last week.

In January, Pakistan had suspended operations to China briefly amid coronavirus outbreak and allowed airlines to resume flights only after installing scanners at the airport.

The death toll in the outbreak of the noval coronavirus in China has climbed to 2870, and more than 79,000 people have been infected, causing a global alarm.

More From This Category
PM Imran Khan to visit Qatar on Thursday
10:21 PM | 26 Feb, 2020
Pakistan confirms two cases of novel Coronavirus
10:04 PM | 26 Feb, 2020
'Invincible Resolve': Pakistan launches ...
05:38 PM | 26 Feb, 2020
Women’s T20 World Cup 2020: Pakistan beat West ...
05:24 PM | 26 Feb, 2020
Nazi-inspired RSS ideology taking over India, may ...
03:33 PM | 26 Feb, 2020
Punjab Cabinet declares PML-N Supremo Nawaz ...
01:46 PM | 26 Feb, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Face masks are Paris fashion week must-haves
01:34 PM | 26 Feb, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr