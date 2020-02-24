PIA suspends flight operations to China till March 15

KARACHI - Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced to suspend flight operations to China till March 15 amid fears of Coronavirus spread, local media reported.

PIA spokesperson said that a decision about extending or ending the suspension would be taken after reviewing the situation in an official meeting.

The national flag carrier's decision comes amid the spread of the deadly virus to another neighbouring country, Iran, where death toll rose to eight since the infection was reported on Wednesday last week.

In January, Pakistan had suspended operations to China briefly amid coronavirus outbreak and allowed airlines to resume flights only after installing scanners at the airport.

The death toll in the outbreak of the noval coronavirus in China has climbed to 2870, and more than 79,000 people have been infected, causing a global alarm.