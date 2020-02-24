PIA suspends flight operations to China till March 15
Share
KARACHI - Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced to suspend flight operations to China till March 15 amid fears of Coronavirus spread, local media reported.
PIA spokesperson said that a decision about extending or ending the suspension would be taken after reviewing the situation in an official meeting.
The national flag carrier's decision comes amid the spread of the deadly virus to another neighbouring country, Iran, where death toll rose to eight since the infection was reported on Wednesday last week.
In January, Pakistan had suspended operations to China briefly amid coronavirus outbreak and allowed airlines to resume flights only after installing scanners at the airport.
The death toll in the outbreak of the noval coronavirus in China has climbed to 2870, and more than 79,000 people have been infected, causing a global alarm.
- Jazzcash, Payoneer revolutionize freelance payments in Pakistan11:37 PM | 26 Feb, 2020
-
-
- Sultans beat Zalmi in first-ever PSL match in Multan09:41 PM | 26 Feb, 2020
- 'Invincible Resolve': Pakistan launches documentary on Feb 27 ...05:38 PM | 26 Feb, 2020
- Greta Thunberg and Malala Yousafzai meet at Oxford University01:17 PM | 26 Feb, 2020
- Hamza Ali Abbasi calls out Hindutva activists, urges world to take ...01:12 PM | 26 Feb, 2020
- Sonya Hussyn was never in my books for MPTH: Khalil ur Rehman12:35 AM | 26 Feb, 2020
- Top 10 most searched people of 2019 in Pakistan06:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019