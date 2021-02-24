Indian troops kill two youth in occupied Kashmir

11:35 PM | 24 Feb, 2021
Indian troops kill two youth in occupied Kashmir
Share

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two more Kashmiri youth in Islamabad district on Wednesday.

The troops martyred the youth during a violent cordon and search operation in Srigufwara area of the district.

Meanwhile, the occupation authorities suspended internet service in the district to prevent dissemination of information about the brutalities of Indian forces in the area.

On the other hand, Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement Chairman, Mir Shahid Saleem while talking to a delegation in Jammu, said that India under divide-and-rule policy is conspiring to weaken the freedom movement .

Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement Chief Patron, Zafar Akbar Butt, in a statement, said that the sacrifices rendered for freedom of Kashmir would not go waste.

Meanwhile, posters continued to appear in the length and breadth of the territory condemning the proposed visit by Indian Prime Minister to the held territory.

More From This Category
COVID-19 – Pakistan announces to allow indoor ...
10:01 PM | 24 Feb, 2021
CJCSC Gen Nadeem discusses bilateral cooperation ...
08:16 PM | 24 Feb, 2021
MPAs to be suspended if dogs bite anyone in Sindh ...
07:33 PM | 24 Feb, 2021
Pakistan Army working to arrest TTP’s ...
06:28 PM | 24 Feb, 2021
Karachi woman arrested for torturing 70-year-old ...
05:02 PM | 24 Feb, 2021
Khairpur’s influential gang-raped 10-year-old ...
04:20 PM | 24 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Dananeer's ‘Pawri Ho Rai Hai’ dialogue originally belongs to this Pakistani ...
05:30 PM | 24 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr