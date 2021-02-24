Indian troops kill two youth in occupied Kashmir
In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two more Kashmiri youth in Islamabad district on Wednesday.
The troops martyred the youth during a violent cordon and search operation in Srigufwara area of the district.
Meanwhile, the occupation authorities suspended internet service in the district to prevent dissemination of information about the brutalities of Indian forces in the area.
On the other hand, Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement Chairman, Mir Shahid Saleem while talking to a delegation in Jammu, said that India under divide-and-rule policy is conspiring to weaken the freedom movement .
Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement Chief Patron, Zafar Akbar Butt, in a statement, said that the sacrifices rendered for freedom of Kashmir would not go waste.
Meanwhile, posters continued to appear in the length and breadth of the territory condemning the proposed visit by Indian Prime Minister to the held territory.
