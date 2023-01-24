The Royal Marsden Private Care to showcase world-leading blood cancer therapy at Arab Health 2023

DUBAI - Joining the Harley Street Medical Area (HSMA) stand at Arab Health 2023, The Royal Marsden Private Care will be highlighting one of its latest research-led cancer treatments, CAR T-cell therapy, along with its expertise in treating blood cancers.

CAR T-cell therapy is a new form of immunotherapy that uses the body’s own natural immune system to destroy cancer cells. In some cases, it has cured people when all other conventional treatments have failed.

It works by taking a patient’s white blood cells (T cells) that help to protect the body from infection and disease, out of the blood and then genetically modifying them in a lab, so they are better at finding and destroying cancer cells. The T cells are then put back into the body to fight cancer.

The Royal Marsden has been using pioneering CAR T-cell therapy for the last three years, to treat several fast-growing types of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and acute lymphoblastic leukaemia.

Dr Mike Potter, Consultant Haematologist at The Royal Marsden said: “Immunotherapy is incredible. By harnessing the power of the immune system, we can cure otherwise incurable cancer in groups of patients who have essentially run out of treatment options. We have found that up to 50 per cent of patients who have received CAR-T cell therapy are now cured.

“We are very keen to use CAR T-cell therapy for other cancers of the blood, such as Hodgkin’s lymphoma and myeloma, so this is something we hope to see in the future. It is a very new treatment option so we’re in the early days, but it has the potential to transform cancer treatment. It’s very exciting and The Royal Marsden is looking forward to showcasing research-led treatments at Arab Health.”

The Royal Marsden Private Care operates across its site in Chelsea, London and Sutton, Surrey, as well as a diagnostic and treatment centre at Cavendish Square in central London, which is situated in the world-renowned healthcare district- the Harley Street Medical Area (HSMA).

The Royal Marsden Private Care offers a world-leading service having won the accolade of Laing Buisson’s Best Hospital Award three times in the last few years.

Patients at The Royal Marsden Private Care have direct access to their treating consultant and a specialist International Advocate Service ensures that all the needs of overseas patients are met, both from a cultural perspective and in terms of one-to-one translation, to support the delivery of personalised treatment and care. Private Patients in Chelsea and Sutton are also offered a hotel–style service with single ensuite rooms.

The Royal Marsden has a renowned international research reputation, with world-leading experts revolutionising the way cancer treatment and care is provided, to help improve and extend the lives of people with cancer in the UK and around the world. Experts regularly present their latest research at international conferences such as The European Society of Medical Oncology and the American Society of Clinical Oncology.

Shams Maladwala, Managing Director of The Royal Marsden Private Care, said: “The Royal Marsden is a centre of excellence with an international reputation for groundbreaking research and pioneering the very latest in cancer treatments and technologies. Everything we do is underpinned by The Royal Marsden’s world-leading standards of cancer care, and we operate to the strictest safety standards and governance, usually only seen in the NHS.”

The Arab Health Exhibition and Congress is taking place from 30 January – 2 February 2023 at the Dubai Convention and Exhibition Centre. Throughout the exhibition, The Royal Marsden Private Care will be located on the Harley Street Medical Area Stand on the ABHI UK Pavilion Hall 2 stand F30.