Pakistan demands 50% reduction in India's diplomatic staff in tit-for-tat move

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistani Foreign Ministry condemned the Indian authorities' decision to reduce the number of Pakistani diplomats in New Delhi by 50 percent and demanded to halve the number of employees of the Indian High Commission in response.

In a statement, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that India is leveling allegations against staff of Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi based on bigotry and deceits and looking excuses for False Flag operation against Pakistan.

In a statement, he said Pakistan will also reduce the Indian High Commission's staff strength by 50 percent as a counter measure if India reduces 50 percent staff of Pakistan High Commission, adding that Pakistan will not remain silent on Indian allegations and will respond in befitting manner.

The Foreign Minister said India is trying to save its face after embarrassing defeat from China.

Earlier, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs demanded a reduction in the number of personnel in the High Commission (diplomatic mission) of Pakistan in New Delhi by 50 percent and a proportional reduction in the number of Indian diplomats in Islamabad. The ministry said diplomatic officials "have been engaged in acts of espionage and maintained dealings with terrorist organizations."

"Pakistan categorically rejects and strongly condemns the baseless allegations made by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs as a pretext to seek 50% reduction in the staff strength of the High Commission for Pakistan in New Delhi," the Pakistani ministry said.