Lahore bomb blast terror suspect arrested from airport

LAHORE – The law-enforcement agencies (LEAs) Thursday claimed to arrest a terror suspect involved in the Johar Town blast from Allama Iqbal International Airport in provincial capital.

Reports quoting sources said that the suspect was about to board a flight for Karachi, while the security officials had moved him to an unidentified location for further interrogation.

Meanwhile, Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed earlier today revealed that the ‘Punjab Police was close to arresting the key culprit of the Lahore blast. The Punjab Police has achieved remarkable success in the Johar Town incident.’ Adding that, ‘We are close to them [perpetrators] and Punjab Police will soon tell the nation the good news that they have been arrested.’

جو ہرٹاون دھماکہ پر ویڈیو بیان



پنجاب پولیس نے جوہر ٹاون دھماکے کی تحقیقات میں زبردست کامیابی حاصل کی ہے



پنجاب پولیس ملزمان کی گرفتاری کے قریب ہے

پنجاب پولیس جلد ملزمان کو قانون کی گرفت میں لیکر عوام کو اچھی خبر سنائی گے pic.twitter.com/O4ZtmzbMWE — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) June 24, 2021

On the other hand, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) formally launched an investigation into the blast after registration of a case while police, on the other hand, apprehended the owner of the car used in the blast from Hafizabad late Wednesday night.

A heavy contingent of the force is still present in the adjourning borders and not allowing any outsider to enter the area while the residents are being allowed in only after they are thoroughly frisked.

At least four people, including a man and his son, were killed in the blast while more than 2 dozens, including a policeman, sustained injuries when a bomb blast rocked a number of houses in the locality of Punjab capital.

A large number of policemen and Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the site in the Board of Revenue (BOR) Society in Johar Town.

A preliminary report of a probe was submitted to Punjab IGP Inam Ghani, while it will be presented to CM Punjab Usman Buzdar shortly. The initial probe finds that the material had been planted onto a car and the device was detonated remotely.