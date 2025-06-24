When will Muharram moon be sighted in Pakistan?

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s national space agency SUPARCO has issued a forecast regarding the sighting of the Muharram 1447 AH moon.

According to the spokesperson, the new moon is expected to be born on June 25, 2025, at 3:32 PM. By sunset on June 26, the moon will be approximately 28 hours and 15 minutes old.

The spokesperson further stated that in the country’s coastal regions, there will be a 75-minute gap between sunset and moonset, creating ideal conditions for moon visibility.

Based on astronomical factors, there is a strong likelihood of sighting the moon on the evening of June 26, provided the weather remains clear.

If the moon is sighted, the first of Muharram 1447 AH is expected to fall on Friday, June 27, 2025. The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will convene a meeting to observe the moon on the evening of June 26 at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office in Quetta, chaired by Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad.