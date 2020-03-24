Coronavirus cases reaches to 875 in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - The tally of Coronavirus in Pakistan has reached to 875, with Sindh province at the top with 394 cases.

According to media reports, the number of confirmed Coronavirus cases in Punjab have reached to 246 followed by Balochistan with 110 cases, Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Gilgit Balitstan with 72 cases, Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa 38 cases and Islamabad with 15 cases.

The Coronavirus cases are increasing by every passing day, putting a big challenge in the way of the government.

Prime Minister Imran Khan appealed to the citizens to remain indoors and do not go out for unnecessary visits. He said the government could not win the war alone against this virus without the support of the public.

Punjab and Sindh governments both locked down their provinces to control spread of Coronavirus while the Federal interior ministry approved military deployment across the country to ensure lockdowns against the virus.