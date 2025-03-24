Pakistan Day 2025: Top Journalists, notable figures honoured with Civil Awards

LAHORE – Civil Awards recognized contributions of senior journalists and leaders on Pakistan Day. A civil awards ceremony took place at the Governor’s House in Lahore on Pakistan Day, where Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider honored individuals for their extraordinary contributions in various fields.

Among the notable awardees was Salman Ghani who was presented the Sitara-e-Imtiaz for his exceptional work in the field of journalism. TV host Kamran Shahid was also honored with the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz for his remarkable contributions to the media industry over the years.

The Sitara-e-Imtiaz was posthumously awarded to the late Colin David John, with his widow, Professor Rukhsana David, receiving the award on his behalf. Mian Rafiq accepted the same award on behalf of his late father, Mian Aziz Ahmed.

Other distinguished individuals receiving the Presidential Award for Pride of Performance were Hamid Rana, Sahiba Arshad, and Amir Ashfaq. The Tamgha-e-Imtiaz was awarded to several prominent figures, including Rafiuddin, Imad Shakeel Butt, Rabab Sikandar, and senior anchor Muzzamil Suhrawardy.

Additionally, senior journalists Nasrullah Malik and Muneeb Farooq, along with singer Fariha Pervez and Dr. Rafiuddin, were also recognized with awards for their outstanding contributions in their respective fields.

Kamran Shahid, one of the most prominent figures in Pakistani journalism, was celebrated for his 19-year-long career in the media. He started his journey in 2007 with a political talk show on PTV News and has been hosting the popular prime-time show “On the Front” on Dunya News for the past 12 years. Kamran Shahid has also made contributions to international media and has been involved in teaching throughout his career.

The ceremony was a momentous occasion that celebrated the achievements of individuals who have significantly impacted the media, entertainment, and various other sectors in Pakistan.