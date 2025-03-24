Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Pattoki govt hospital Sweeper performs stitches on patient in new viral video

Pattoki Govt Hospital Sweeper Performs Stitches On Patient In New Viral Video

PATTOKI – Pattoki Tehsil Headquarters Hospital comes under scrutiny after a viral clip shows a sweeper performing medical procedures.

As the state-run healthcare remains in dire straits, a sweeper was filmed doing stitching wounds and dressing injuries, in the absence of qualified medical staff. The video shows sweeper Abid attending female patient, showing the alarming state of the hospital’s emergency department.

The clip sparked outrage, with people criticizing hospital’s lack of basic medical supplies and the absence of emergency staff. Despite significant funding being allocated to the facility, citizens are voicing their concerns over the mismanagement and lack of adequate resources at the hospital.

Residents of Pattoki and surrounding areas urged CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz to take swift action and hold those responsible for this alarming situation accountable.

This incident comes just weeks after another tragic event at Lahore’s Gangaram Hospital, where a young infant girl suffered severe burns, allegedly due to negligence on the part of the hospital staff.

Woman Bank employee ends life by jumping from Ganga Ram Hospital building

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 24 March 2025 Monday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.5 282.2
Euro EUR 306 308.75
UK Pound Sterling GBP 363.5 367
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.15 76.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.75 75.3
Australian Dollar AUD 177.5 179.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.75 749.75
Canadian Dollar CAD 196.85 199.25
China Yuan CNY 37.55 37.95
Danish Krone DKK 38.45 38.85
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.12 3.21
Japanese Yen JPY 1.88 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.25 913.75
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.18 62.78
New Zealand Dollar NZD 157.59 159.59
Norwegian Krone NOK 25.21 25.51
Omani Riyal OMR 726 734.5
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.24 76.94
Singapore Dollar SGD 211.25 213.25
Swedish Krona SEK 27.41 27.71
Swiss Franc CHF 314.25 317
Thai Baht THB 8.18 8.33
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search