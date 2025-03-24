Pattoki govt hospital Sweeper performs stitches on patient in new viral video

PATTOKI – Pattoki Tehsil Headquarters Hospital comes under scrutiny after a viral clip shows a sweeper performing medical procedures.

As the state-run healthcare remains in dire straits, a sweeper was filmed doing stitching wounds and dressing injuries, in the absence of qualified medical staff. The video shows sweeper Abid attending female patient, showing the alarming state of the hospital’s emergency department.

The clip sparked outrage, with people criticizing hospital’s lack of basic medical supplies and the absence of emergency staff. Despite significant funding being allocated to the facility, citizens are voicing their concerns over the mismanagement and lack of adequate resources at the hospital.

Residents of Pattoki and surrounding areas urged CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz to take swift action and hold those responsible for this alarming situation accountable.

This incident comes just weeks after another tragic event at Lahore’s Gangaram Hospital, where a young infant girl suffered severe burns, allegedly due to negligence on the part of the hospital staff.