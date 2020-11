Army fully prepared to thwart all challenges, says General Bajwa

RAWALPINDI - Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa has said Pakistan Army is "fully prepared to thwart all internal and external challenges.

Presiding over the 237th Corps Commanders’ Conference held at Pakistan army’s general headquarters in Rawalpindi on Tuesday, the COAS said that it is our duty to transform these challenges into opportunities for the stability and prosperity of the people of Pakistan.

According to the Pakistan Army's media wing, the Corps Commanders Conference presided over by the COAS reviewed the "geostrategic, regional & national security environment & discussed internal security, the situation along borders" and the Line of Control (LOC), as well as the atrocities in the Indian Illegally, Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

The forum expressed serious concerns in the wake of irrefutable evidence of Indian state-sponsored terrorism and India's efforts to destabilise Pakistan, ISPR added.

The "Indian efforts to sabotage CPEC, involvement in financing and training of terrorist organizations for fomenting unrest in Pakistan, especially in [Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan] and Balochistan are an affront to peace and security in the region, forum emphasised," it said.

"Deliberating upon recent surge in #CFVs by the Indian Army, the forum resolved to take all measures necessary to protect innocent population living along LOC from Indian firing deliberately targeting the civil population," it noted, referring to the latest rise in the ceasefire violations across the Line of Control.

The CCC further "took a comprehensive overview of positive progress in Afghan Peace Process", about which Prime Minister Imran Khan during his visit to Afghanistan last week had said Pakistan would do its utmost to end the violence and establish peace in the neighbouring nation.

The "forum expressed strong will, resolve and determination to defend the motherland against any misadventure [and] also deliberated upon the COVID-19 situation and measures required to confront the pandemic in the wake of 2nd wave," the ISPR added.

Gen Bajwa specifically directed all commanders to ensure measures to support the national effort.

"Pakistan Army with support of state institutions & the nation is fully prepared to thwart all internal & external challenges. It is our duty to transform these challenges into opportunities for the stability & prosperity of the people of Pakistan," Bajwa said.