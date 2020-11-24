PakvsNZ: Pakistan cricket team reaches New Zealand for series
Web Desk
05:31 PM | 24 Nov, 2020
PakvsNZ: Pakistan cricket team reaches New Zealand for series
Share

CHRISTCHURCH – Pakistan cricket team led by Babar Azam on Tuesday arrived in New Zealand.

The team will play three T20Is on December 18, 20, and 22, and the ICC World Test Championship fixtures will be held in Mount Maunganui and Christchurch on December 26-30 and January 3-7, respectively.

The squad will be going under a mandatory 14-day quarantine period as per COVID-19 protocol.

Fakhar Zaman was ruled out of the tour to New Zealand as the player is suffering from fever, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had confirmed.

PCB said that the decision to withdraw Fakhar from the tour was made keeping the health of the rest of the squad members in mind.

The statement read that Fakhar was isolated in the team hotel in Lahore as soon as his condition was detected, adding that the PCB medical panel is in touch with the player.

