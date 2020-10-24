CM Buzdar orders to check fire safety measures across Punjab
04:24 PM | 24 Oct, 2020
CM Buzdar orders to check fire safety measures across Punjab
LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Friday has directed the home department to check fire safety arrangements in buildings, shopping malls and commercial plazas.

Commissioner, the deputy commissioner has notified with a circular which directs to conduct a wide-ranging survey all over Punjab.

As per the directions issued, fire safety arrangements will be checked by survey teams consisting of additional deputy commissioner (revenue), Rescue 1122 district officer, civil defence officer, district officer (industries) and the representative of housing department/development authorities.

The management of all such buildings needs to keep fire safety equipment functional along with making arrangements for safe emergency exit.

Similarly, the administration will also be responsible for keeping the firefighting system operational, the concerned authorities and civil defence officials will be bound to regularly monitor the fire-fighting arrangements and submit reports to the CM office.

The chief minister also chaired a meeting for the rehabilitation of Hafeez Centre and directed that a mechanism be devised within three days to take steps for compensation of the losses.

Provincial Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht, the finance and information secretaries and the deputy commissioner attended the meeting.

