Merry Christmas - Celebrities send best wishes to Christians
The Christian community across Pakistan are celebrating Christmas in full swing with dashing lights, dangling bells, echoing carols, and delicious cakes.

Zealously celebrating the true spirit of the festival, celebrities and famous personalities sent their best wishes to the Christian community across the globe on the festive occasion.

Participating with enthusiasm in the joyful season, Lollywood and Bollywood stars wished joy, bliss and happiness to the people who are celebrating.

Prime Minister Imran Khan wished the Christian community in Pakistan a happy Christmas through his Twitter handle.

Among the showbiz stars, Mawra Hocane, Sana Javed, Armeena Khan, Aima Baig, Adnan Siddiqui, Zhalay Sarhadi, Shehzad Roy and many more sent best wishes to their fan following.

Bollywood stars also jumped onto the bandwagon and wished Merry Christmas to their massive fan following. Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tapsee, Akshay Kumar and many more wished those celebrating and promoted inter-faith inclusion.

Moreover, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz sent wishes of joy and bliss to the Christian brothers and sisters and sent prayers their way.

“[Pakistan] is home to a large Christian community, let’s celebrate with them by spreading love, peace and compassion. Merry Christmas.”

