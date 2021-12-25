Merry Christmas - Celebrities send best wishes to Christians

The Christian community across Pakistan are celebrating Christmas in full swing with dashing lights, dangling bells, echoing carols, and delicious cakes.

Zealously celebrating the true spirit of the festival, celebrities and famous personalities sent their best wishes to the Christian community across the globe on the festive occasion.

Participating with enthusiasm in the joyful season, Lollywood and Bollywood stars wished joy, bliss and happiness to the people who are celebrating.

Prime Minister Imran Khan wished the Christian community in Pakistan a happy Christmas through his Twitter handle.

Wishing all our Christian citizens a very Happy Christmas. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 25, 2021

Among the showbiz stars, Mawra Hocane, Sana Javed, Armeena Khan, Aima Baig, Adnan Siddiqui, Zhalay Sarhadi, Shehzad Roy and many more sent best wishes to their fan following.

May the spirit of Yuletide fill your life with joy and bring peace and good health. Merry Xmas to our Christian brothers and sisters! pic.twitter.com/IBVIMSF5uz — Adnan Siddiqui (@adnanactor) December 25, 2021

Wishing all those celebrating Christmas around the world a very merry and blessed one. #MerryChristmas — Fakhr-e-Alam (@falamb3) December 24, 2021

Merry Christmas ❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Shehzad Roy (@ShehzadRoy) December 25, 2021

Joy, blessings and happiness for everyone celebrating Christmas. Sending lots of love! — Humayun Saeed (@iamhumayunsaeed) December 25, 2021

Bollywood stars also jumped onto the bandwagon and wished Merry Christmas to their massive fan following. Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tapsee, Akshay Kumar and many more wished those celebrating and promoted inter-faith inclusion.

T 4139 - “Be nice without reasons and keep smiling all seasons” Merry Christmas ???? ???? ???? and a lovely weekend ???????????????? ~ Ef P Ahuj pic.twitter.com/sMNBWBKAuj — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 25, 2021

Sending my warmest wishes for the holiday season ♥️ May this wonderful time of the year, bring you lots of reasons to cheer and good luck. Merry Christmas ???? pic.twitter.com/TNgsnzVFUw — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 25, 2021

Moreover, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz sent wishes of joy and bliss to the Christian brothers and sisters and sent prayers their way.

“[Pakistan] is home to a large Christian community, let’s celebrate with them by spreading love, peace and compassion. Merry Christmas.”

Sending wishes of joy & bliss to our Christian brothers and sisters on Christmas. Pak is home to a large Christian community, let’s celebrate with them by spreading love, peace and compassion. Merry Christmas. ???? ???? — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) December 24, 2021