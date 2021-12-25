Quaid Day — Stars honour Pakistan’s founding father on his birth anniversary
The nation is celebrating the 145th birth anniversary of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah with traditional zeal and zest.

Tributes and overwhelming messages of love poured in which shed light on Quaid’s lifelong political labour and his guiding principles of unity, faith and discipline.

Celebrating and paying homage to the founding father, the day is a public holiday and the national flag will be hoisted on principal government buildings throughout the country.

Pakistani stars also honoured Jinnah on his birth anniversary and simply thanked him for his services and quoted his speeches and golden words to live by.

The Meray Paas Tum Hou star Humayun Saeed paid tribute to Mr Jinnah for his services and wrote,

"A man of great courage & absolute resolve; so many lessons to be learnt from his life. Remembering the great leader, our Quaid-e-Azam, on his birth anniversary"

"- “Think a hundred times before you take a decision, but once that decision is taken, stand by it as one man.”― Muhammad Ali Jinnah #QuaidDay #PakistanZindabad"

"Happy Birthday Quaid e Azam   Thankyou for giving us Pakistan   And, Merry Christmas to all those celebrating it!  ", wrote Saba Qamar.

"Happy Birthday to the man who gifted us the best gift on earth. Our Pakistan.    also, a very happy christmas to everyone celebrating. Praying for happiness & joy for everyone. Aameen. #QuaidDay #Christmas"

Pakistani top-order batsman Babar Azam also penned a heartwarming note on his social media handles which read,

"Visionary leader, ambassador of humanity, equality and tolerance. May all of us try to fulfill our obligations for our courageous country. Happy Birthday to our Quaid."

Sana Javed also took to Instagram handle and wrote, "Happy Birthday Mohammed Ali Jinnah .Tribute to the Leader! ????????

قائدِاعظم- محمد علی جاح Quaid e Azam Day- 25h December"

Jinnah was a lawyer by profession and a politician. He served as the leader of the All-India Muslim League from 1913 until Pakistan’s independence on Aug 14, 1947, and then as Pakistan’s first governor-general until his death on Sept 11, 1948.

