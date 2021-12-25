Nawaz Sharif turns 72
LAHORE – Former prime minister and PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif has turned 72 today (Saturday).
Sharif, who was born on December 25, 1949, became the prime minister of the South Asian country for the first time on November 6, 1990.
PML-N supremo has been living in the British capital since the Lahore High Court granted him permission to travel abroad for four weeks for treatment.
He will celebrate his 72nd birthday in London today with his close family members. However, his party workers have planned several ceremonies to celebrate the birthday of the PML-N supremo.
Sharif’s daughter, who is also party vice-president, shared a montage comprised of MNS pictures. Maryam’s granddaughter, Serena, wished former PM with a sweet birthday jingle in the clip. “From Serena to her great grandfather”, Maryam wrote on Twitter.
Meanwhile, the PML-N camp is also getting ready for Sharif’s return as the latter has been dropping major hints on returning to the homeland.
PML-N’s Ayaz Sadiq also mentioned that Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan soon. This time I will go to London to bring him back, Sadiq said. Azhar Javed also confirmed that PML-N’s temporary head office in London is fully active. It is possible Nawaz Sharif may return to Pakistan in Feb-March 2022, he added.
