Death toll climbs above 50000 after Turkiye-Syria earthquake amid rebuilding efforts

ANKARA – Turkish officials have started rebuilding residential places after catastrophic earthquakes as the combined death toll in Turkiye and Syria crossed 50,000.

Reports in international media quoting Disaster and Emergency Management Authority claimed that the number of deaths in Turkiye soared to over 44,000. In Syria, the death toll stands at nearly 6,000.

As deaths crossed 50,000-mark, millions are out in extreme weather conditions in desperate need of aid. Several international organizations including the UN have warned that at least a million people urgently need meals in affected regions.

Recent figures issued by the World Health Organization (WHO) suggested deadly quakes affected nearly 26 million people. Over 0.5 million apartments collapsed in residential buildings which were said to be built not as per proper construction standards.

The Turkish government also started a crackdown over outrage over both its response to the devastation. The country even rolled out new rules under which companies and charities can build homes and workplaces to help the masses.