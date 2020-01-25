PM Imran urges Pakistanis to come out in support of Kashmiris on Feb 5

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged Pakistanis, at home and abroad, to come out in support of the eight million Kashmiris on Feb 5.

In a tweet message, the premier said Kashmiris have been besieged by nine hundred thousand soldiers of India's fascist Modi regime for almost six months.

I want Pakistanis at home and abroad to come out on 5th Feb in support of the 8 million Kashmiris who have been besieged by 900k Indian soldiers for almost 6 months by the fascist racist Modi regime — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 24, 2020

The government is launching a comprehensive campaign from today marked by rallies, seminars and exhibitions to highlight the Kashmir dispute globally.

A media campaign will be launched in both print and electronic media to highlight the deteriorating human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.