PM Imran urges Pakistanis to come out in support of Kashmiris on Feb 5
Web Desk
08:19 AM | 25 Jan, 2020
PM Imran urges Pakistanis to come out in support of Kashmiris on Feb 5
Share

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged Pakistanis, at home and abroad, to come out in support of the eight million Kashmiris on Feb 5.

In a tweet message, the premier said Kashmiris have been besieged by nine hundred thousand soldiers of India's fascist Modi regime for almost six months.

The government is launching a comprehensive campaign from today marked by rallies, seminars and exhibitions to highlight the Kashmir dispute globally.

A media campaign will be launched in both print and electronic media to highlight the deteriorating human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.

More From This Category
Fascist policies of Modi biggest threat to ...
10:34 AM | 25 Jan, 2020
PM Imran to reach Lahore on a day long visit on ...
08:45 AM | 25 Jan, 2020
PM Imran urges Pakistanis to come out in support ...
08:19 AM | 25 Jan, 2020
PM Khan terms change in UK travel advice great ...
11:29 PM | 24 Jan, 2020
PTI rejects Transparency International's 'biased' ...
07:17 PM | 24 Jan, 2020
UNODC, Interior Ministry launch technical ...
07:02 PM | 24 Jan, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Brad Pitt takes ownership of mistakes that ruined his and Aniston's marriage
01:55 PM | 25 Jan, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr