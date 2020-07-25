PM Imran vows to end deprivation of Balochistan by launching a series of development project
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed the resolve to end the sense of deprivation amongst the people of Balochistan by launching a series of development project.
Chairing the second meeting of the National Development Council in Islamabad, he said ensuring complete peace, security and socio-economic development for the people of Balochistan are the key priorities of PTI government.
The prime minister said he was fully cognizant of the problems of the people of Balochistan and expressed commitment to turn around the situation by providing them relief and services in the best possible manner.
Imran Khan said the development of Gwadar Port would be a game changer for not only the people of Balochistan, but also for the entire region, the Radio Pakistan reported.
The meeting reviewed in detail several projects related to the national development agenda.
