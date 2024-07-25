Search

Pakistan

Omani delegation visits Pakistan to explore investment opportunities

05:43 PM | 25 Jul, 2024
omani delegation

A high-level delegation from Oman, representing the Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Investment Promotion, recently visited Pakistan to explore investment opportunities and strengthen economic ties between the two nations. The delegation was led by Ibtisam Al Farooji, Undersecretary of Investment Promotion, and included representatives from both the public and private sectors.

The visit included a comprehensive briefing at the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), where the delegation was introduced to various investment prospects across multiple sectors. The briefing highlighted the measures taken by the Pakistani government to enhance the investment environment and facilitate foreign investments.

During their visit, the Omani team engaged in Government-to-Government and Business-to-Business meetings, discussing key projects and potential collaborations through SIFC and the Ministry of Commerce. The discussions focused on exploring trade and investment opportunities and strengthening bilateral economic relations.

The delegation also met with members of the Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Trade and other private companies. They showed particular interest in the Green Pakistan Initiative, which operates under SIFC, and expressed enthusiasm about the latest Land Information and Management System and other related projects.

Ibtisam Al Farooji and her team conveyed their confidence in SIFC’s efforts and indicated a willingness to further explore investment possibilities in Pakistan. The visit provided a valuable platform for both countries to enhance networking and collaboration, paving the way for deeper economic cooperation.

The successful visit underscores the growing economic partnership between Pakistan and Oman and opens new avenues for bilateral cooperation, fostering a mutually beneficial relationship between the two nations.

Pakistan

07:37 PM | 25 Jul, 2024

Robbers rape woman in front of husband, daughter in Hafizabad

07:03 PM | 25 Jul, 2024

Govt plans to collect radio fees from vehicles on motorways 

06:15 PM | 25 Jul, 2024

Honda announces limited time offer on City 1.2 variants 

06:14 PM | 25 Jul, 2024

Imran Khan to contest Oxford Chancellor election from Adiala Jail

05:43 PM | 25 Jul, 2024

Supreme Court takes up Arshad Sharif suo motu case

05:43 PM | 25 Jul, 2024

Omani delegation visits Pakistan to explore investment opportunities

Pakistan

08:16 PM | 24 Jul, 2024

Foreigners can now travel free as Pakistan waives visa fee for 126 ...

11:24 AM | 24 Jul, 2024

Woman gets her friend raped by husband for revenge in Lahore

12:41 PM | 25 Jul, 2024

Imran Khan seeks court protection against army custody in May 9 cases

10:03 AM | 25 Jul, 2024

Indian woman 'fakes identity' to meet husband in Pakistan

03:10 PM | 23 Jul, 2024

Man commits suicide by jumping off metro bus bridge in Rawalpindi

09:35 PM | 24 Jul, 2024

50,000 Pakistanis missing in Iraq after going for pilgrimages

Advertisement

Latest

07:40 PM | 25 Jul, 2024

Pakistan announces team for Asian under-18 Volleyball Championship

Gold & Silver

02:50 PM | 25 Jul, 2024

Gold prices decrease in Pakistan; check latest rates today

Forex

Currency Rates Today - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 25 July 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 25, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 280.75 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.

British Pound rate is 356 for buying, and 360.25 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.65 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.90.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279 280.75
Euro EUR 301.75 303.85
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356 360.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.65 77.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.90 74.63
Australian Dollar AUD 184.95 186.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.15 749.15
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.65 205.65
China Yuan CNY 38.4 38.8
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.75 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.25 917.35
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.95 59.75
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.24 171.24
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.4 204.4
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.8
Swiss Franc CHF 309.05 311.55
Thai Bhat THB 7.55 7.7

Horoscope

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: