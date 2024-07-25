Omani delegation visits Pakistan to explore investment opportunities

A high-level delegation from Oman, representing the Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Investment Promotion, recently visited Pakistan to explore investment opportunities and strengthen economic ties between the two nations. The delegation was led by Ibtisam Al Farooji, Undersecretary of Investment Promotion, and included representatives from both the public and private sectors.

The visit included a comprehensive briefing at the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), where the delegation was introduced to various investment prospects across multiple sectors. The briefing highlighted the measures taken by the Pakistani government to enhance the investment environment and facilitate foreign investments.

During their visit, the Omani team engaged in Government-to-Government and Business-to-Business meetings, discussing key projects and potential collaborations through SIFC and the Ministry of Commerce. The discussions focused on exploring trade and investment opportunities and strengthening bilateral economic relations.

The delegation also met with members of the Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Trade and other private companies. They showed particular interest in the Green Pakistan Initiative, which operates under SIFC, and expressed enthusiasm about the latest Land Information and Management System and other related projects.

Ibtisam Al Farooji and her team conveyed their confidence in SIFC’s efforts and indicated a willingness to further explore investment possibilities in Pakistan. The visit provided a valuable platform for both countries to enhance networking and collaboration, paving the way for deeper economic cooperation.

The successful visit underscores the growing economic partnership between Pakistan and Oman and opens new avenues for bilateral cooperation, fostering a mutually beneficial relationship between the two nations.