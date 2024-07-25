Supreme Court takes up Arshad Sharif suo motu case

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court has fixed the hearing of the suo moto case regarding the investigation into the killing of journalist Arshad Sharif.

A three-member bench led by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah will hear the case on July 29, with Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan as part of the bench.

Notices have been issued to the attorney general, FIA director general, Interior Secretary, and IG Islamabad, among others.

Kenyan high court verdict

A Kenyan high court found that police had acted unlawfully in using lethal force against Arshad Sharif in 2022.

Two years ago, Pakistani news anchor Arshad Sharif was shot dead after police opened fire on his car. Authorities claimed that the killing was a case of mistaken identity.

"The use of lethal force against Sharif by shooting him in the head was unlawful and unconstitutional," Judge Stella Mutuku ruled.