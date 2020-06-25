India makes another illegal move to change demography of occupied Kashmir

SRINAGAR – The Narendra Modi-led fascist government has made another illegal move to further its nefarious plan of altering demographic composition of the occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJ&K).

The Indian government recently launched One Nation-One Ration Card scheme in the held territory.

Under the scheme, ration cards will be issued to Indian Hindus putting up in occupied Kashmir to show them as citizens of the territory.

In the initial phase, the scheme has been started on only two government ration depots. The Modi regime aims to implement it across occupied Kashmir by end of August, this year.