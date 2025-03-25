Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Sindh approves grace marks for 11th grade students

Sindh Approves Grace Marks For 11th Grade Students

The Sindh Assembly’s Parliamentary Committee has approved the awarding of grace marks to 11th-grade students following concerns over unexpectedly low examination results. It was decided that students would receive 15 additional marks in Physics and Mathematics and 20 extra marks in Chemistry to compensate for the lower success rate.

A fact-finding report presented in the meeting revealed that the pass rate had remained below 47% for the past decade. The issue gained traction on social media, with political parties also using it to draw public attention. The report highlighted several key concerns, including the delayed provision of Physics and Islamic Studies textbooks, which affected students’ preparation. Additionally, students found Chemistry, Physics, and Mathematics exam papers more difficult than usual.

The report also pointed out violations in the paper-checking process, with teachers taking answer sheets home despite regulations prohibiting it. The lack of compensation for teachers checking papers was noted as a demoralizing factor. Errors in the IT section’s data entry were identified as a major issue, impacting 35% of Pre-Medical cases and 74% of Pre-Engineering cases due to re-totaling discrepancies.

Recommendations included upgrading the IT section’s software and hardware, improving teacher training, and ensuring the prompt appointment of officials for vacant positions in the examination board. The committee also suggested comparing Sindh’s results with those of other boards and addressing academic shortcomings. Dissatisfaction was expressed over the performance of the Inspector of Institutions section, with calls for immediate reforms to ensure a fair and efficient examination system.

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, SAR, AED to PKR– 25 March 2025 Tuesday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.5 282.2
Euro EUR 306 306.5
UK Pound  GBP 361.75 365.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.15 76.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.75 75.3
Australian Dollar AUD 176.5 178.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.15 747.15
Canadian Dollar CAD 195.85 198.25
China Yuan CNY 37.55 37.95
Danish Krone DKK 38.45 38.85
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.12 3.21
Japanese Yen JPY 1.88 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 900.2 909.7
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.18 62.78
New Zealand Dollar NZD 157.59 159.59
Norwegian Krone NOK 25.21 25.51
Omani Riyal OMR 723.4 731.9
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.24 76.94
Singapore Dollar SGD 211.25 213.25
Swedish Krona SEK 27.41 27.71
Swiss Franc CHF 314.25 317
Thai Baht THB 8.18 8.33
   

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search