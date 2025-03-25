Sindh approves grace marks for 11th grade students

The Sindh Assembly’s Parliamentary Committee has approved the awarding of grace marks to 11th-grade students following concerns over unexpectedly low examination results. It was decided that students would receive 15 additional marks in Physics and Mathematics and 20 extra marks in Chemistry to compensate for the lower success rate.

A fact-finding report presented in the meeting revealed that the pass rate had remained below 47% for the past decade. The issue gained traction on social media, with political parties also using it to draw public attention. The report highlighted several key concerns, including the delayed provision of Physics and Islamic Studies textbooks, which affected students’ preparation. Additionally, students found Chemistry, Physics, and Mathematics exam papers more difficult than usual.

The report also pointed out violations in the paper-checking process, with teachers taking answer sheets home despite regulations prohibiting it. The lack of compensation for teachers checking papers was noted as a demoralizing factor. Errors in the IT section’s data entry were identified as a major issue, impacting 35% of Pre-Medical cases and 74% of Pre-Engineering cases due to re-totaling discrepancies.

Recommendations included upgrading the IT section’s software and hardware, improving teacher training, and ensuring the prompt appointment of officials for vacant positions in the examination board. The committee also suggested comparing Sindh’s results with those of other boards and addressing academic shortcomings. Dissatisfaction was expressed over the performance of the Inspector of Institutions section, with calls for immediate reforms to ensure a fair and efficient examination system.