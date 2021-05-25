PM vows to continue efforts for unity of Muslim Ummah in meeting with Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD – Special Assistant to PM on Religious Harmony Maulana Tahir Ashrafi Tuesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan to discuss various matters.

Both discussed matters related to addressing the concerns of Ulema and Mashaikh, and a committee formed under the supervision of Federal Religious Minister Noorul Haq Qadri on Evacuee Trust Properties Act.

Ashrafi appreciated the stance of the premier on Palestine issue and his efforts to resolve the long-standing issue.

The premier directed his aide to keep in contact with the religious leaders of the country, an official statement said, adding that PM Khan has vowed to continue efforts for unity of Muslim Ummah. 

