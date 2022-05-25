Coke Studio 14 sets new popularity records in India

Web Desk
04:44 PM | 25 May, 2022
Coke Studio 14 sets new popularity records in India
Source: Instagram
Share

Coke Studio 14's Pasoori and Tu Jhoom's fever doesn’t seem to be dying anytime soon with praise and compliments pouring in for the melodious tunes from Pakistan and beyond borders.

The latest addition to the Pasoori fan list is Indian singer Rahul Krushna Vaidya who had aired his admiration for the song by sharing a video of himself vibing with the song.

Sung by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, Paoori's composition has been done by Sethi and Xulfi. The music has been produced by Abdullah Siddiqui and Xulfi.

Breaking charts, Pasoori has become a constant feature. The hit banger debuted at 161 on Spotify's global charts with over 736,000 streams. It stands at no 2 on the streaming app's Viral 50 list even today.

On the other hand, Indian singer Tulsi Kumar was equally enthralled with the poetic masterpiece Tu Jhoom starring Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal.

"Free , Liberating n soooo much depth   I could feel every lyric of #TuJhoom n decided to express myself through this beautiful song sung by the legendary Abida Parveen ji and Naseebo Lal ji    #tulsikumar #tkians #tkkesuperbtkians", she captioned.

Written by Adnan Dhool, the song Tu Jhoom is composed and co-produced by Zulfiqar “Xulfi” Jabbar Khan. 

Nora Fatehi and Kriti Sanon jump onto the ... 06:32 PM | 20 May, 2022

Coke Studio 14 Pasoori fever doesn’t seem to be dying anytime soon with praise and compliments pouring in for the ...

More From This Category
‘Pawri girl’ Dananeer Mobeen's new video goes ...
02:07 PM | 25 May, 2022
Pakistani celebrities react to Imran Khan's Azadi ...
04:22 PM | 25 May, 2022
Veteran actor Sajjad Kishwar passes away aged 89
04:00 PM | 25 May, 2022
TikToker Dolly shares new video to prove ...
12:15 AM | 25 May, 2022
Sajal's healing words for Ahad's ailing aunt win ...
11:15 PM | 24 May, 2022
Pakistani beauty mogul Shiza teams up with Selena ...
10:17 PM | 24 May, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
‘Pawri girl’ Dananeer Mobeen's new video goes viral
02:07 PM | 25 May, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr