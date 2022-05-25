Coke Studio 14 sets new popularity records in India

Coke Studio 14's Pasoori and Tu Jhoom's fever doesn’t seem to be dying anytime soon with praise and compliments pouring in for the melodious tunes from Pakistan and beyond borders.

The latest addition to the Pasoori fan list is Indian singer Rahul Krushna Vaidya who had aired his admiration for the song by sharing a video of himself vibing with the song.

Sung by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, Paoori's composition has been done by Sethi and Xulfi. The music has been produced by Abdullah Siddiqui and Xulfi.

Breaking charts, Pasoori has become a constant feature. The hit banger debuted at 161 on Spotify's global charts with over 736,000 streams. It stands at no 2 on the streaming app's Viral 50 list even today.

On the other hand, Indian singer Tulsi Kumar was equally enthralled with the poetic masterpiece Tu Jhoom starring Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal.

"Free , Liberating n soooo much depth I could feel every lyric of #TuJhoom n decided to express myself through this beautiful song sung by the legendary Abida Parveen ji and Naseebo Lal ji #tulsikumar #tkians #tkkesuperbtkians", she captioned.

Written by Adnan Dhool, the song Tu Jhoom is composed and co-produced by Zulfiqar “Xulfi” Jabbar Khan.