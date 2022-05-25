Pakistani celebrities react to Imran Khan's Azadi March
04:22 PM | 25 May, 2022
Pakistani celebrities react to Imran Khan's Azadi March
Pakistani celebrities have stepped forwards and are openly reacting to PTI’s much-anticipated ‘Azadi March’ with many siding with the former premier and others expressing their views.

Mariyam Nafees, Feroze Khan, Haroon Shahid, Mishi Khan and much more have sided with the former prime minister and urged the people to support the march. Other celebrities like Iffat Omar have openly contradicted and voiced their opposition.

The PTI’s Lahore chapter had asked its workers to gather at the Batti Chowk today from where they were to depart for Islamabad.

At Lahore’s Batti Chowk, the police resorted to tear gas shelling to disperse PTI workers when they removed barriers placed to block the routes.

LIVE: Imran Khan reaches Wali Interchange to lead ... 09:58 AM | 25 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan reached Wali interchange near Nowshera to lead a ...

