Pakistani celebrities react to Imran Khan's Azadi March

Pakistani celebrities have stepped forwards and are openly reacting to PTI’s much-anticipated ‘Azadi March’ with many siding with the former premier and others expressing their views.

Mariyam Nafees, Feroze Khan, Haroon Shahid, Mishi Khan and much more have sided with the former prime minister and urged the people to support the march. Other celebrities like Iffat Omar have openly contradicted and voiced their opposition.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

Allah plz protect this man. This man is the only hope for us. Please protect him ???????? https://t.co/qS7hM8aU2s — Annie Khalid (@annie_khalid) May 25, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ApniISP.Com (@apniisp)

Kings bhee ready Hain! 3 PM you'll see Karachi in action. ???????????????????????? https://t.co/Ze3u4EigN0 — Haroon Shahid (@Haroon_5hahid) May 25, 2022

میں اکیلا ہی چلا تھا جانب منزل مگر۔ لوگ ساتھ آتے گئے اور کارواں بنتا گیا — Samina Peerzada (@SaminaSays) May 24, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

The PTI’s Lahore chapter had asked its workers to gather at the Batti Chowk today from where they were to depart for Islamabad.

At Lahore’s Batti Chowk, the police resorted to tear gas shelling to disperse PTI workers when they removed barriers placed to block the routes.