PTI’s Azadi March: O, A level exams in Islamabad, Rawalpindi postponed
ISLAMABAD – The O and A Level exams, scheduled to be held on May 25, have been cancelled in Rawalpindi and Islamabad due to developing political situation in Pakistan as PTI set to being its long march against the government today (Wednesday).
The British Council’s office in Pakistan in an announcement said, “Due to the developing uncertain situation, all O Level, IGCSE and A Level exams to be held in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, on the 25 May 2022 (AM/PM sessions) have been cancelled”.
Exams in other parts of the country will continue as per schedule, it said.
“We’ve made this decision keeping in mind our duty of care towards our candidates, venue staff, and British Council staff,” read the statement.
Exams from the 26 May and onwards are scheduled to continue as per plan, it said adding that it will inform the candidates in due course if any further change is made in the schedule.
Clashes are likely to occur in the federal capital as the government has decided to stop the PTI from holding a long march in Islamabad.
Lahore, Rawalpindi boards cancel Matric exam 09:37 PM | 24 May, 2022
LAHORE – Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Lahore and Rawalpindi announced the cancelation of the ...
