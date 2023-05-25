Search

Celebrities pay tribute to martyrs on ‘Yaum-e-Takreem-e-Shuhada-e-Pakistan’

Web Desk 07:17 PM | 25 May, 2023
Celebrities pay tribute to martyrs on ‘Yaum-e-Takreem-e-Shuhada-e-Pakistan’
Source: Instagram

Celebrities and esteemed personalities from Pakistan have joined forces to commemorate the brave martyrs on the solemn occasion of 'Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan' (Day of Tribute to Pakistan's Martyrs).

This heartfelt tribute conveyed through a poignant video, served as a platform for these notable figures to express their utmost respect and gratitude towards the courageous soldiers who sacrificed their lives in service to the nation.

On May 28, 1998, Pakistan conducted historic nuclear tests, and every year on this date, the nation observes Youm-e-Takbeer to commemorate this significant event.

During the 23rd nuclear tests ceremony, Pakistan reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to safeguarding the country's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence against any form of aggression. The nation stands resolute in its dedication to creating an environment of peace and stability, both regionally and globally.

Youm-e-Takbeer serves as a reminder of Pakistan's commitment to maintaining its security, promoting peace, and utilizing nuclear technology for the betterment of its society while upholding international standards.

Among those featured in the video, Ansar Burney, a renowned Pakistani human and civil rights activist, as well as former Federal Minister for Human Rights, shed light on the everlasting nature of martyrs. He emphasized that martyrs, though physically absent, never truly die.

Their memory lives on through the monuments erected in their honour, which remain resolute against even the most formidable enemies of the nation. Burney underscored the inseparable connection between these martyrs and their beloved motherland, symbolizing their eternal bond with Pakistan.

Jahangir Khan, a celebrated former professional squash player from Pakistan, and a six-time World Open title winner, stressed the significance of preserving the memory of the martyrs' sacrifices. He poignantly stated, "Nations that forget their martyrs are eventually forgotten by history," highlighting the debt owed to these brave individuals, a debt that can never truly be repaid. Khan called upon the nation to cherish the memory of these selfless heroes and honour their invaluable contributions.

Javed Sheikh, an acclaimed Pakistani actor, echoed the sentiments of the martyrs' importance in Pakistan's strength and power. He firmly asserted that the nation's greatest source of strength lies within its martyrs, emphasizing the responsibility of every citizen to honour and respect their sacrifices.

Ahsan Khan, a renowned actor and television host, emphasized the critical role of unity in the country's survival. He called upon every Pakistani to unite and pledge to uphold the unbreakable unity that serves as the foundation of Pakistan's strength.

Shehryar Zaidi, a veteran Pakistani television actor, expressed unwavering support for the Pakistani army, declaring his love for the armed forces and reaffirming his solidarity with them. He acknowledged their indispensable role in safeguarding the nation and reiterated his unwavering commitment to their cause.

Bilal Ashraf, another prominent actor, echoed Zaidi's sentiments, expressing his unwavering dedication, love, and support for the armed forces.

PTI's Maleeka Bokhari resigns from party, condemns May 9 violence

08:59 PM | 25 May, 2023

