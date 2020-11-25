Naeem Bokhari proposes ‘blackout’ for opposition on PTV
Web Desk
01:14 PM | 25 Nov, 2020
ISLAMABAD – The newly appointed chairman of Pakistan Television Naeem Bukhari said the opposition will not be allowed to get equal coverage on the state-owned television.

Bokhari hints at the new restriction while speaking to media reporters. When a reporter asked the new chairman outside the Supreme Court building if the opposition would be given equal airtime on PTV, Mr Bukhari replied: “Not at all.”

He added not like any other channel, it is a state-run organisation and it would only represent the stance of the government.

On which the reporter questioned him, only government? “Yes, only government,” Mr Bukhari said.

On Monday, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting notified Mr Bukhari as chairman of Pakistan Television.

