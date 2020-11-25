Naeem Bokhari proposes ‘blackout’ for opposition on PTV
Share
ISLAMABAD – The newly appointed chairman of Pakistan Television Naeem Bukhari said the opposition will not be allowed to get equal coverage on the state-owned television.
Bokhari hints at the new restriction while speaking to media reporters. When a reporter asked the new chairman outside the Supreme Court building if the opposition would be given equal airtime on PTV, Mr Bukhari replied: “Not at all.”
He added not like any other channel, it is a state-run organisation and it would only represent the stance of the government.
On which the reporter questioned him, only government? “Yes, only government,” Mr Bukhari said.
On Monday, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting notified Mr Bukhari as chairman of Pakistan Television.
Naeem Bokhari gets key office at PTV 08:13 PM | 23 Nov, 2020
ISLAMABAD – PTI lawyer and political adviser Shahzada Naeem Bokhari has been appointed as an independent director ...
- PM Imran, CM Buzdar discuss provincial development projects, ...02:18 PM | 25 Nov, 2020
- Asif Ghafoor among six others Major Generals promoted to Lieutenant ...01:24 PM | 25 Nov, 2020
- Naeem Bokhari proposes ‘blackout’ for opposition on PTV01:14 PM | 25 Nov, 2020
- Suicide rate among Indian soldiers in IIOJK doubles in 202012:48 PM | 25 Nov, 2020
- CTD arrests five target killers of MQM London from Karachi12:28 PM | 25 Nov, 2020
- Urwa-Farhan 'separation' shocks social media09:57 PM | 24 Nov, 2020
-
- Mahira Khan among 100 Most Inspiring Women07:08 PM | 24 Nov, 2020
-
- 10 Richest Actresses of All Time09:20 PM | 23 Nov, 2020
- Karachi among 10 cheapest cities to live in 202006:12 PM | 19 Nov, 2020
- 10 celebrity couples with huge age gaps04:01 PM | 17 Nov, 2020