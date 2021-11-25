'Sinf-e-Aahan' - Asim Azhar enthralls fans with his melodious voice

Pakistani heartthrob Asim Azhar is a stellar performer whose professional and personal life choices create an uproar owing to his massive fan following.

The Ghalat Fehmi crooner's constant passion for creating good music reflects in his current endavours as he is back at winning hearts with the OST of star-studded drama serial 'Sinf-e-Aahan'.

Crooning the soulful lyrics of the soundtrack, the 25-year-old yet again wins hearts with his impeccable singing skills.

In the viral clip, the Tera Woh Pyar singer entertains his massive fan following with his tuneful voice and it seems that he is present in some recording studio.

Penned by Umera Ahmed, the project was announced in collaboration with ISPR and is co-produced by Humayun Saeed, Samina Humayun Saeed, Shahzad Nasib, and Sana Shahnawaz.

The upcoming drama serial is proving to be quite a crowd-puller given its star-studded cast which is why the expectations from the project have skyrocketed.

Starring Sajal Aly, Yumna Ziadi, Syra Yousuf, Kubra Khan and Ramsha Khan, the drama is helmed by director Nadeem Baig.