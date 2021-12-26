Pakistan denounces Houthis attack on Saudi Arabia
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has strongly condemned the launch of hostile projectiles by Houthis towards the Samtah governorate in the Jazan region of the Kingdom that killed two and damaged civilian infrastructure.
A report of state broadcaster said Islamabad denounced a ballistic missile attack on Saudi Arabia that caused causalities and injured seven others in the kingdom’s southwestern region on Friday.
Foreign Office Spokesperson said such attacks not only violate international law but also threaten the peace and security of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the region.
Pakistan also reaffirmed its full support and solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia against any threats to its security and territorial integrity.
Prime minister’s advisor on the Middle East Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi also reacted to the attack. He demanded the United Nations, Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and Arab League to take notice of such attacks on the Muslim holy land.
On Friday, a Houthi projectile killed a Yemeni resident of the kingdom along with a Saudi national in the town of Samah in Jazan.
Houthi militia has carried out several missile attacks against Kingdom in the past, though the kingdom has thwarted many of these strikes to protect its strategic installations and citizens.
