Hareem Shah reveals how she exchanged number with Farooq Sattar

KARACHI – TikTok celebrity Hareem Shah, whose video with the former MQM leader Farooq Sattar went viral last year revealed how she exchanged number with Karachi based politician.

Shah’s recent interview with husband has stirred another controversy as she commented on masked incidents.

Commenting on meeting with Dr. Farooq Sattar, she said former Karachi mayor had saved my number in his mobile phone as Naughty Girl. The controversial star also dubbed Farooq Sattar a liar.

She said that my first meeting with Farooq was in the elevator of Serena Hotel in the country’s federal capital Islamabad. We both exchanged our numbers in the elevator after which we went for lunch, she said adding that Farooq Sattar also made the payment for the lunch.

Delving into details, she said we interacted online for around six or seven months. Farooq Sattar also visited me during my stay at a private hotel in Karachi. She wondered why Farooq denied all the meetings and interaction.

Last year, a clip of the duo went viral in which they were seen taking photos in a hotel room in Karachi. Hareem previously revealed the room was reserved for them, where they talked, and had tea.

Pakistani social media sensation got popular overnight by sharing videos of top Pakistani politicians on TikTok. She had also previously leaked a video conversation with Federal Railway Minister Sheikh Rasheed.