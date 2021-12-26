WATCH: Atif Aslam arrives at Karachi concert on bike amid traffic jam

KARACHI – Pakistani musician turned actor Atif Aslam arrived at a concert venue on a two-wheeler to avoid the traffic jam.

The clip of the event went viral and the 38-year-old wins millions of hearts with the act. He can be seen arriving while sitting on the pillion seat of a bike amidst heavy traffic jam in the country’s largest metropolis.

Karachiites usually found themselves stuck in traffic on their way back home from work while the pop star was in no mood to wait in the car as he was supposed to be at the concert.

Atif Aslam enters the concert venue on bike last night due to traffic!!#AtifAslam #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/7R8gpFrtYw — Humza Awan (@hmzspeaks) December 25, 2021

The father of two never misses any chance to get all of the love and attention from his admirers and this time his clip also amassed much love on social sites.

A large number of Atif Aslam's lovers arrived at the concert venue last night to listen to him, which caused a severe traffic jam and Atif Aslam had to enter the concert premises on a motorcycle.

The fans of the Pakistani singer also cheered him for making it to the venue amid traffic jam. He also cherished his fans with his dazzling performance with his everlasting songs.

Earlier, Atif made waves online after he left a concert in Islamabad midway after some men in the crowd started sexually harassing women and families.

He paused the concert after seeing a girl being harassed near the stage and then called the girl on the stage and apologised to her before leaving the concert.