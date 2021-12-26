WATCH: Atif Aslam arrives at Karachi concert on bike amid traffic jam
Web Desk
03:27 PM | 26 Dec, 2021
WATCH: Atif Aslam arrives at Karachi concert on bike amid traffic jam
Share

KARACHI – Pakistani musician turned actor Atif Aslam arrived at a concert venue on a two-wheeler to avoid the traffic jam.

The clip of the event went viral and the 38-year-old wins millions of hearts with the act. He can be seen arriving while sitting on the pillion seat of a bike amidst heavy traffic jam in the country’s largest metropolis.

Karachiites usually found themselves stuck in traffic on their way back home from work while the pop star was in no mood to wait in the car as he was supposed to be at the concert.

The father of two never misses any chance to get all of the love and attention from his admirers and this time his clip also amassed much love on social sites.

A large number of Atif Aslam's lovers arrived at the concert venue last night to listen to him, which caused a severe traffic jam and Atif Aslam had to enter the concert premises on a motorcycle.

The fans of the Pakistani singer also cheered him for making it to the venue amid traffic jam. He also cherished his fans with his dazzling performance with his everlasting songs.

Earlier, Atif made waves online after he left a concert in Islamabad midway after some men in the crowd started sexually harassing women and families.

Atif Aslam walks out of concert midway to save ... 02:46 PM | 14 Dec, 2021

Pakistani heartthrob Atif Aslam has been making headlines as he discontinued his performance during a concert in ...

He paused the concert after seeing a girl being harassed near the stage and then called the girl on the stage and apologised to her before leaving the concert.

More From This Category
Hareem Shah reveals how she exchanged number with ...
03:52 PM | 26 Dec, 2021
Salman Khan hospitalised after getting bitten by ...
01:51 PM | 26 Dec, 2021
Humayun Saeed pens down a lovely birthday wish ...
01:43 PM | 26 Dec, 2021
Celebrities spotted enjoying Rahat Fateh Ali ...
01:20 PM | 26 Dec, 2021
PM Imran appreciates conservation efforts as snow ...
01:13 PM | 26 Dec, 2021
Pakistani cricketers, politicians rejoice victory ...
11:27 AM | 26 Dec, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hareem Shah reveals how she exchanged number with Farooq Sattar
03:52 PM | 26 Dec, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr