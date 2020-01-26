Hard times over, country heading towards progress, prosperity: PM Imran

LAHORE - Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday said the previous year was a very difficult one as the country was on the verge of default, but now with the grace of Almighty, they have overcome the hard times with a stabilized economy.

He said now the government had to focus on the provision of employment opportunities, besides working for the growth of industrialization as Allah Almighty had bestowed immense bounties upon Pakistan.

The prime minister was talking to elected members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in Punjab assembly during a meeting here.

During the meeting, chief whip of PTI Malik Muhammad Aamir Dogar and MNA Aamir Mahmood Kiyan were designated to work for coordination between the members of the National Assembly and the provincial government in Punjab, a press release said.

The prime minister expressed the confidence that the country would advance on the path of development and prosperity with the economic and social changes they were introducing.

The prime minister noted that the nations had to walk through the thick and thin, but should face the situation with fortitude and bravery.

He cited the improvements brought by Malaysian premier Mahathir Mohamad in the lives of his people.

He said 2019 was a year for bringing stabilization in the economy, while 2020, would be the year for development as the country was heading on a right track.

He said the previous governments had plundered the country mercilessly and pushed the public into the darkness of unemployment and poverty.

The prime minister further said they had introduced the best administrative team in the province of Punjab.

A well-coordinated strategy was on the anvil for bringing about harmony among the administration and elected representatives and for better governance, so that public issues could be resolved on a priority basis, he added.

He further said the masses in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had expressed their confidence in the successful policies introduced in the health sector, local government system, especially in the functioning system of the police force. The main reason, he said, behind the success of this system was the political non-interference.

Citing his recent visit to Davos where he attended the annual World Economic Forum meeting, the prime minister said they had made record savings in the government’s expenditures, especially by cutting down expenditures on the foreign visits.

The chief executive officers of a number of renowned companies were expressing their keen desire to invest in Pakistan which also spoke volumes about the successful visit to Davos, he added.

Citing successes on the foreign policy, he said in the last year, Pakistan had emerged on the world scene as a significant and conspicuous country.

Today, the world was criticizing India. Pakistan’s friendly ties with all the important countries had been restored because they trusted the incumbent leadership in Pakistan due to its transparency and honesty, he added.

He also expressed his complete confidence in Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.