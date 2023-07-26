20-year-old Chinese all set to marry her Pakistani lover

While India's Anju and Pakistan's Seema Haider are only getting used to their new lives in the neighbouring countries, another lady has hopped in to experience cross-border love.
Most recently, a Chinese woman decided to find the love of her life in Pakistan, and she decided to move to the Upper Dir valley of KPK to marry her lover, much like Anju.
Gao Fang, 20, a resident of North Chinese region, allegedly embraced Islam and is set to tie the knot with Javed, who lives in the Samar Bagh area. She even changed her name to Kiswa.
The 18-year-old Javed hails from the Bajaur district, but is living with his uncle in Lower Dir.
The lovers met on Snapchat and were committed for three years. Fang entered Pakistan through the Sost border, near Khunjerab Pass and then moved to KP via the Gilgit-Baltistan region.
Fang arrived on a tourist visa which is valid for three months.
Lower Dir District Police Officer Ziauddin confirmed that the police provided security to Fang due to security concerns. The DPO confirmed that the lovers met on the social media app and were in contact for the past three years.
She arrived in Lower Dir “three days ago” —on Sunday.
