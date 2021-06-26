Celebrities send love to Fahad Mustafa on his birthday
Pakistani superstar Fahad Mustafa seems to have done it all when it comes to the local entertainment industry.
From establishing himself as a leading actor in the drama industry to focusing on films and hosting his popular game show called Jeeto Pakistan, the actor is a talent powerhouse.
The 38-year-old is celebrating his birthday today and the stars from the entertainment vicinity made sure to make him feel special.
Mahira Khan extended love and sweet wishes to co-star Fahad Mustafa on his 38th birthday as she tweeted, “Happyyyy happy birthday one and only Gulab :) you are one of a kind, stay the way you are always.”
Happyyyy happy birthday one and only Gulab :) you are one of a kind, stay the way you are always. Lots of love.. always! ????♥️???????? @fahadmustafa26 pic.twitter.com/s3kbxjBn3r— Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) June 26, 2021
Happy birthday @fahadmustafa26 bhai ap great hain ???????? pic.twitter.com/sPfvdbU9yP— Sarfaraz Ahmed (@SarfarazA_54) June 26, 2021
- Wishing a very Happy Birthday to the most energetic & dynamic actor/host of Pakistan @fahadmustafa26
????????????#HappyBirthdayFahadMustafa pic.twitter.com/CGhygMKakH— Shoaib Malik ???????? (@realshoaibmalik) June 26, 2021
Happy birthday hero! May Allah bless you with the best of health, give you even more success and happy & long life @fahadmustafa26 pic.twitter.com/vshwvMWAlB— Humayun Saeed (@iamhumayunsaeed) June 26, 2021
Ahmed Ali had a hilarious wish for his friend, "some men are worth remembering for their greatness, wisdom, charm and courage...This is not one of those men, he is @mustafafahad26 and today is his birthday so please wish him so he feels loved. Have a wonderful birthday "
On the work front, Mustafa is all set to essay the role of inspector Gulab in the upcoming film Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad starring Mahira Khan in the lead roles.
