Pakistan joins Digital Cooperation Organisation as founding member
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has joined the Digital Cooperation Organisation (DCO), established under the initiative of Saudi Arabia, as a founding member to promote digital cooperation in various fields.
The organisation was launched at a virtual event on Thursday, hosted by the Minister of Communication and Information Technology of Saudi Arabia Abdullah Al-Swaha.
Other countries, which have been invited to join as founding members, include Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait and the UAE.
Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi participated in the event through video link.
Hailing the establishment of the organisation, he said that creation of DCO would cater to the growing need of international cooperation and collaboration in the digital domain.
