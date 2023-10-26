UHS opens Ph.D. and M.Phil. admissions session 2023-2024; Here's how to apply!

LAHORE – The University of Health Sciences (UHS) started admission process for PhD and MPhil programmes and issued the timetable for the 2023–24 academic year.

The decision was taken at a meeting of UHS's Administrative and Academic Advisory Committee (AAAC) presided over by Vice-Chancellor Professor Ahsan Waheed Rathore.

This year, the university will accept applicants for its PhD programme in five fields and its MPhil programme in twelve.

On November 19, entry examinations for PhD and MPhil programmes will take place, and applications for admissions will be submitted via an online portal.

Interviews and the admissions process will be done by December 31 in order for classes to start on January 1, 2024.