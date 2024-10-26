Legendary Pakistani musician Tafu Khan dies after prolonged illness

LAHORE – Legendary Pakistan musician and “tabla” player Altaf Hussain, known as Tafu Khan, passed away after a prolonged illness in Lahore.

Ustand Tafo, 80, ruled Pakistan’s film industry for nearly 60 years through his music creativeity.

In addition to the tabla, Tafu had special expertise in playing 14 other musical instruments and was the creator of numerous magnificent melodies.

Tafo was also among the mentors of Noor Jahan. He was a student of Qadir Bakhsh Pakhawaji, who has been a mentor to all the renowned tabla players of the subcontinent.

He started his career in 1970 when he directed a film song, Sunn wey balori akhh waaliya. The track was sung by Noor Jehan for movie Anwara.