Pakistani soldier martyred, two injured in Mach terrorist attack
06:46 PM | 26 Sep, 2021
Pakistani soldier martyred, two injured in Mach terrorist attack
QUETTA – A Pakistani soldier embraced martyrdom and two others sustained injuries in an attack on the Frontier Corps (FC) check post in Mach area of Balochistan' Bolan district, the military’s media wing said on Sunday.

Terrorists opened fire on the security checkpoint on Sunday afternoon, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement. The FC Balochistan soldiers retaliated swiftly and thwarted the attack.

During the exchange of fire, sepoy Irfan embraced martyrdom, while two others sustained bullet injuries.

The Pakistani army says they are "determined to neutralise such nefarious designs at all costs."

Earlier today, the security forces killed a commander of the militant Islamic State outfit during an operation in the Kanak area of Balochistan’s Mastung.

