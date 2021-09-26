Pakistani soldier martyred, two injured in Mach terrorist attack
Share
QUETTA – A Pakistani soldier embraced martyrdom and two others sustained injuries in an attack on the Frontier Corps (FC) check post in Mach area of Balochistan' Bolan district, the military’s media wing said on Sunday.
Terrorists opened fire on the security checkpoint on Sunday afternoon, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement. The FC Balochistan soldiers retaliated swiftly and thwarted the attack.
During the exchange of fire, sepoy Irfan embraced martyrdom, while two others sustained bullet injuries.
The Pakistani army says they are "determined to neutralise such nefarious designs at all costs."
Earlier today, the security forces killed a commander of the militant Islamic State outfit during an operation in the Kanak area of Balochistan’s Mastung.
Four FC soldiers martyred, others injured in bomb ... 09:54 AM | 26 Sep, 2021
QUETTA – At least four personnel of the Frontier Corps were martyred on Saturday while the other two were said to ...
- Pakistani soldier martyred, two injured in Mach terrorist attack06:46 PM | 26 Sep, 2021
- National T20 Cup, Match 8: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa v Central Punjab06:20 PM | 26 Sep, 2021
- Elon Musk and girlfriend Grimes are now ‘semi-separated’06:00 PM | 26 Sep, 2021
- KRK slammed for predicting Sana Khan's divorce05:30 PM | 26 Sep, 2021
-
- Mashal Khan breaks silence on receiving acid attack threats01:35 PM | 26 Sep, 2021
- Atif Aslam, Mahira Khan’s much-awaited music video released01:00 PM | 26 Sep, 2021
- Air ambulance for ailing Umer Sharif to reach Karachi tomorrow07:02 PM | 25 Sep, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
- Celebrities who are gifted athletes05:57 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021