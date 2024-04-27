Search

Imran Khan ‘allows’ PTI leadership to negotiate with establishment and political rivals

Web Desk
05:49 PM | 27 Apr, 2024
ISLAMABAD - Imran Khan, the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has granted permission his party to initiate negotiations with the establishment and other political rivals.

As reported by Express News, Shibli Faraz confirmed this development, stating that PTI is ready to engage in talks with the establishment and political rivals. Shibli Faraz, a prominent figure within PTI, affirmed Imran Khan's consent for negotiations.

Sources indicate that Imran Khan has laid down a condition that any negotiations must adhere strictly to the constitution and legal frameworks.

Prior to the commencement of negotiations, terms of reference (TORs) will be established in accordance with Imran Khan's directives. Various leaders will participate in discussions with the establishment and political entities based on these TORs.

Addressing journalists today, Shibli Faraz emphasized the prevailing political instability in the country and stressed the importance of defining negotiation parameters beforehand. He advocated for dialogues with influential stakeholders, underscoring the necessity of establishing groundwork and gauging the current environment.

Highlighting the realities of both PTI and the establishment, Faraz reminded that the government was formed under Article 47, asserting the need to ascertain its authority. He emphasized the significance of laying a foundation before delving into negotiations.

It's noteworthy that just a day ago, during a Senate session, Senator Irfan Siddiqui of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) extended an invitation to PTI leadership for talks.

