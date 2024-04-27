Imran Khan ‘allows’ PTI leadership to negotiate with establishment and political rivals

ISLAMABAD - Imran Khan, the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has granted permission his party to initiate negotiations with the establishment and other political rivals.
As reported by Express News, Shibli Faraz confirmed this development, stating that PTI is ready to engage in talks with the establishment and political rivals. Shibli Faraz, a prominent figure within PTI, affirmed Imran Khan's consent for negotiations.
Sources indicate that Imran Khan has laid down a condition that any negotiations must adhere strictly to the constitution and legal frameworks.
Prior to the commencement of negotiations, terms of reference (TORs) will be established in accordance with Imran Khan's directives. Various leaders will participate in discussions with the establishment and political entities based on these TORs.
Addressing journalists today, Shibli Faraz emphasized the prevailing political instability in the country and stressed the importance of defining negotiation parameters beforehand. He advocated for dialogues with influential stakeholders, underscoring the necessity of establishing groundwork and gauging the current environment.
Highlighting the realities of both PTI and the establishment, Faraz reminded that the government was formed under Article 47, asserting the need to ascertain its authority. He emphasized the significance of laying a foundation before delving into negotiations.
It's noteworthy that just a day ago, during a Senate session, Senator Irfan Siddiqui of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) extended an invitation to PTI leadership for talks.
Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US Dollar and other currencies on April 26, 2024 Friday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro comes down to 294 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound hovers at 342.5 for buying, and 346 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 74.95 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|342.5
|346
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.95
|75.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.30
|74
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.5
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.57
|748.57
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|200.8
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.93
|40.33
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.55
|35.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.61
|912.61
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.28
|58.88
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.46
|25.76
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.48
|731.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.52
|77.22
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.43
|307.93
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.51
|7.66
